How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

Published 2:49 pm Sunday, September 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

A weekly recap of the performances by Vicksburg-area college football players.

• Bluefield University defensive back Tyrese Wolfe (Vicksburg High) had seven total tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in a 34-21 victory over Campbellsville.

• Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) kicked a 40-yard field goal, converted his only PAT attempt, and had two touchbacks on kickoffs in a 14-10 loss to Alabama State.

• South Alabama offensive lineman Reed Buys (Mississippi State) saw playing time in a 37-17 loss to Tulane.

• Southern Miss offensive lineman Shardez Taylor (Vicksburg High) saw playing time in a 40-14 win vs. Alcorn State.

• Alcorn State defensive back D’Marious Hicks (Port Gibson) assisted on one tackle in the loss to Southern Miss.

• Mississippi College defensive back Jaylin Thompson (Warren Central) assisted on one tackle in a 17-14 victory vs. Keiser.

• Troy linebacker T.J. Thompson (Warren Central) had one solo tackle in a 48-30 victory over Stephen F. Austin.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had three total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, in a 36-3 rout of Faulkner.

