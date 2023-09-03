Vote now in The Post’s Athlete of the Week contest Published 8:46 pm Sunday, September 3, 2023

Voting is now open in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

This week’s nominees are football players Conley Johnston (Porter’s Chapel), Carson Smith (St. Aloysius) and DeCorey Knight Jr. (Vicksburg) and Warren Central volleyball player Calise Henyard.

You can vote by clicking here.

Voting is open until midnight Tuesday; you can vote more than once; and you can vote once per hour until the deadline.

Johnston, a junior defensive lineman for PCA, had 11 tackles, two sacks, and one fumble recovery in a 26-18 double-overtime win vs. Riverdale Academy on Sept. 1.

Smith, a junior quarterback for St. Al, completed 10 of 16 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-17 loss to East Rankin Academy on Sept. 1. He also ran for 51 yards.

Knight, a junior running back for Vicksburg High, had 140 total yards and two touchdowns in a 33-6 win over Forest Hill on Sept. 1. Knight had 142 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine attempts, and caught four passes for 98 yards including a 50-yard touchdown.

Henyard, a member of Warren Central’s volleyball team, led the Lady Vikes to two victories last week. She had a total of 10 kills and served six aces in wins over Richland and Callaway as Warren Central improved its record to 12-3.

Good luck to all of the nominees!