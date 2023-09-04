Solly’s Hot Tamales reopening Tuesday Published 3:49 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

Solly’s Hot Tamales and the legendary restaurant’s owner, Jewel Dean McCain, will be back in business on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Solly’s, 1921 Washington St., announced it will be open again pending McCain’s cancer treatments, which are scheduled for every three weeks.

McCain closed the restaurant in early July due to aggressive chemotherapy treatments for Stage 3 ovarian cancer. At the time, she said she needed to rest and allow her body to heal.

“Let my customers and friends and family and everybody that has sent prayers and best wishes that I appreciate them deeply, and I am overwhelmed with how many people have reached out,” McCain said in July. “With their love and support, they’re getting me through this.”

Solly’s will open at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.