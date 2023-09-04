Solly’s Hot Tamales reopening Tuesday

Published 3:49 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

Solly's Hot Tamales owner Jewel McCain dishes up tamales for a customer. McCain was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and was in the hospital earlier this year. Solly's was closed temporarily while she was out, but is back open for business. Submitted.

Solly’s Hot Tamales and the legendary restaurant’s owner, Jewel Dean McCain, will be back in business on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Solly’s, 1921 Washington St., announced it will be open again pending McCain’s cancer treatments, which are scheduled for every three weeks.

McCain closed the restaurant in early July due to aggressive chemotherapy treatments for Stage 3 ovarian cancer. At the time, she said she needed to rest and allow her body to heal.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

“Let my customers and friends and family and everybody that has sent prayers and best wishes that I appreciate them deeply, and I am overwhelmed with how many people have reached out,” McCain said in July. “With their love and support, they’re getting me through this.”

Solly’s will open at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

More News

Volunteer of the Week: King Horne makes a difference one child at a time

Food, fellowship and fundraising: Grace Christian Counseling Center turns 25

‘Grace Wins’ red carpet event set for Sept. 30 at House of Peace Worship Church International

Music icon, Mississippi native Jimmy Buffet dies at age 76

Print Article