Charlotte L. Thompson passed away on September 2, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, at Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Alfred Lassister, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 8,  from 1 to 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

