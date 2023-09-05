Seahawks promote Vicksburg native Brown to active roster Published 9:57 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Ben Brown went from being without an NFL job to being on an active roster in less than a week.

The Vicksburg native and former Ole Miss star was signed to the Seattle Seahawks’ 53-man roster on Monday, ahead of the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10.

Brown, an offensive lineman, was released by the Cincinnati Bengals when the team cut its roster from 90 players to 53 at the end of training camp. He was signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad late last week, then promoted to the 53-man active roster when wide receiver Dareke Young was placed on injured reserve.

Young will miss at least the first four games before he is eligible to return. He missed most of training camp and the preseason with an abductor injury and had surgery to repair it on Monday.

Brown, a St. Aloysius High School graduate, originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve after injuring his biceps — the same injury that cut short his final season at Ole Miss — in training camp.

Brown has played center and guard during his college and NFL career, which makes him a versatile and valuable lineman. He is listed as the backup left guard on the Seahawks’ depth chart, behind starter Damien Lewis. Lewis has started 45 games over the past three seasons for Seattle.

