Softball Roundup: St. Al snaps skid by beating Jackson Academy; PCA loses to Prairie View Published 10:18 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

St. Aloysius’ softball team got back to its winning ways.

Ruthie Britton went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, Raegan Thornell had three RBIs and scored three times, and St. Al scored in each of the last six innings as it rolled past Jackson Academy 14-7 on Tuesday.

The Lady Flashes (11-5) snapped a three-game losing streak and won for only the second time in six games, after starting the season 9-1.

Email newsletter signup

They had 12 hits in Tuesday’s game, with Britton, Thornell, Megan Theriot and Maddy McSherry getting two each.

Thornell was 2-for-2 with a triple. Theriot doubled, tripled and drove in two runs, while McSherry was 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Madison Spencer also hit an RBI triple.

St. Al led 6-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, but Jackson Academy scored seven runs to take the lead. In the top of the fifth, Britton hit an RBI double to tie it and Thornell hit a bases-clearing triple to make it 10-7. St. Al did not trail again.

Madelyn Kavanaugh and Kyleigh Cooper split the pitching duties. Kavanaugh started and allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings, while striking out five batters. Cooper allowed four runs, only one earned, and struck out two over the last 2 2/3 innings.

Prairie View 14, Porter’s Chapel 0

Allison Wilmore had two RBIs and scored twice, and Alaina Robinson hit a solo home run as Prairie View Academy defeated Porter’s Chapel Academy (6-14, 2-4 MAIS District 4-3A).

Robinson’s home run leading off the second inning broke a scoreless tie, and the Lady Spartans used five walks and an error to extend their lead to 5-0. Adley Rye hit a two-run single in the fourth inning as Prairie View scored nine more runs.

Prairie View’s Brynlee McKoin pitched a five-inning no-hitter. PCA’s only baserunner was Audrey Carraway, who reached on a dropped third strike leading off the third inning. McKoin did not allow a walk and had 14 strikeouts.

PCA will play Hillcrest Christian Thursday at 6 p.m. at Sports Force Parks.