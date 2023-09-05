Volleyball Roundup: Vicksburg, Warren Central both take region losses Published 9:51 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Vicksburg High fared better the second time around against Neshoba Central, but still could not pull out a victory.

Neshoba Central won 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-11) on Tuesday, for its second win over the Missy Gators in a week. Vicksburg won a total of 22 points in last week’s match.

Makynzie Dunmore had nine blocks and five kills for Vicksburg (6-2, 1-2 MHSAA Region 2-6A), while Amari Johnson was a star on the defensive end with eight saves and nine assists. Jordan Grace also had three blocks and five kills.

“The coaches saw vast improvement from the first game” with Neshoba, Vicksburg coach Deborah Brown said. “There was a lot of hustle and team chemistry.”

Vicksburg will go back on the road Thursday, to play Ridgeland at 6 p.m.

Ridgeland 3, Warren Central 0

Ridgeland handed Warren Central its first region loss of the season, 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-17) on Tuesday.

Melissa Herrle had five kills for the Lady Vikes, Ellie Henderson had four — as well as two blocks — and Calise Henyard had three.

Warren Central (12-4, 1-1 MHSAA Region 2-6A) will take a long road trip Thursday to play Columbus, and then will be back at home on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. to play crosstown rival Vicksburg High.

Ridgeland also won the junior varsity match on Tuesday, 2-1 (26-24, 22-25, 16-14). Kennedi Zellous had five killes for Warren Central and Ka’Ryn Henderson had four.