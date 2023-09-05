Wallace Luke

Published 11:30 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

By Staff Reports

Wallace Luke, age 75, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, at the Vicksburg Convalescent Home in Vicksburg.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 11 to 1:50 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton.

His Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg. Bro Robert Roncali will officiate under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services. Wallace was born on April 4, 1949, in Kemper County, to Herman Lester Luke and Sadie Tena Huff Luke. He had lived in Vicksburg since 1975.

Wallace was a Pentecostal by Faith. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Vicksburg Convalescent Home and St. Joseph Hospice for their compassion and care. Wallace was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Lynn Luke; his parents, Lester Luke and Tena Huff Luke; his son, David Lee Luke and his siblings R. C., Herman, James, Lavell and Clinton Luke, Margaret Shaw, Hattie Shaw and Pat Trest.

He is survived by his son, Scott Luke (Emily) of Vicksburg, MS; his daughter, Vickie Whitt (Ronnie) of West Virginia; his sister, Sara Barnett of Philadelphia, MS; three grandchildren, Ali Grace Luke, Jennifer Ayres and Victoria Luke; four great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

