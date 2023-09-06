Dwight Lydell Albert Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Memorial services for Dwight Lydell Albert will be held on Saturday, September 9 at 2 p.m. in the Triumph Church, 136 Honeysuckle Lane.

Dwight Lydell Albert passed away on August 28 in the University Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 49. He had served in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Blue and his mother, Martha Albert.

He is survived by his wife Crystal Albert of Vicksburg, his two sons Garrick Williams of Atlanta and Dwight Blue of Vicksburg, his daughter Jayla Lovette of Alaska, his father Dean Blue of Vicksburg, and his sisters Rita Smith of Vicksburg, Melinda Jones of Clinton, MS, Katherine Coleman of Clinton, and Chasity Cason of Austin, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

