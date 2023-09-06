Merit Health River Region names new CEO Published 9:03 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Merit Health River Region has named David R. Fox as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Sept. 11.

With more than 25 years of clinical and hospital and health systems operations experience, Fox most recently served as Chief Executive Officer for Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, where he spearheaded the opening of an 18-bed behavioral health unit.

Before joining Medical Center of South Arkansas, Fox held leadership positions at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Arkansas, as well as with CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock. He began his career as a nuclear medicine technologist and has served in clinical and administrative roles for hospitals in Texas and Oklahoma as well as Arkansas.

“In his previous roles, David has proven himself as an experienced leader,” says Mark Stanley, M.D., Merit Health River Region Board chairman. “Under his leadership, there was an increase in employee and physician engagement, the opening of a new behavioral health program, and improved patient satisfaction scores. We are excited about his vision for the hospital and clinics, and know that he is dedicated to providing exceptional patient care for our community.”

An Arkansas native, Fox grew up in Jacksonville, Arkansas. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and a master of business administration from Oklahoma City University in Tulsa. Fox is a Fellow of both the American College of Healthcare Executives and American Healthcare Radiology Administrators. He has been an active member of several community and civic organizations and looks forward to becoming involved in the Vicksburg community.