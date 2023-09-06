Old Post Files: Sept. 6, 1923-2023 Published 8:00 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Veronica Kline of Bovina won a scholarship to the Mississippi State College for Women. • Dr S.W. Johnston was host at a fish fry for Kiwanis Club members. • The home of Tom Harris was burglarized.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Thomas Hune, who died in Chicago, was buried here. • Mr. and Mrs. S.J. Brownstein left for Greenville to make their home.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Pfc. John Hadad was here visiting family. • Adrienne McDermott left for a visit to California. • Florence Goodsell, with the U.S. Navy was assigned to duty in San Diego.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Mrs. Lillian O’Conner died. • John Nicola was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. • Mr. and Mrs. Horatio Spencer, of Port Gibson, announced the birth of a daughter.

60 Years Ago: 1963

James C. Brown died. • Services were held for Mrs. Lyda Mae Sharp. • Mrs. Ola Thompson died.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Mrs. Waverly Artz and Mrs. Leo Boolos Jr. were named co-chairmen for the merchants’ division of the United Way campaign. • Vicksburg residents Villiam Edwin Wilson and Patricia Ellen “Mickey” Wilson were in the University of Southern Mississippi marching band.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Mrs. Shirley Borque died. • Warren County’s semifinalists in the 1984 National Merit Scholarship competition were Margaret Ann Ellis, Eric Charles Banks and Debra Annette Byrd. • Patty Baldwin and Ann Penley helped plan the rummage sale for the Salvation Army Women’s Auxillary.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Vicksburg High School football player Christopher Lindsey collapsed and died during a junior varsity game against Warren Central. • Warren Central quarterback Rob Morgan was named Vikings’ Player of the Week.

20 Years Ago: 2003

The City of Vicksburg purchased 200 acres off Fisher Ferry Road for softball fields. • Herman Griffin carried away boxes of frozen turkeys after an 18-wheeler carrying 53,000 pounds of turkeys overturned on Interstate 20. • Hayden Fisher Hughes celebrated his second birthday.

10 Years Ago: 2013

MBN flight spots marijuana growth. • Vicksburg Gator, Steve Cooper, earns his Eagle Scout rank.