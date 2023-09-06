PCA’s Conley Johnston wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award Published 12:55 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Conley Johnston and his Porter’s Chapel Academy teammates have locked down opponents this season, and he did the same with this week’s Vicksburg Post Athlete of the Week award.

Johnston, a junior defensive lineman for PCA’s football team, received 842 of the 1,939 votes cast in an online poll by The Post’s readers to bring home the award this week.

Warren Central volleyball player Calise Henyard finished second, with 595 votes. Vicksburg High football player DeCorey Knight Jr. was third, with 360 votes, and St. Aloysius football player Carson Smith was fourth with 142.

Johnston had 11 tackles, two sacks, and one fumble recovery in a 26-18 double-overtime win vs. Riverdale Academy on Sept. 1. He also plays on the offensive line and helped the Eagles rush for 155 yards as a team as they improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2008. PCA’s defense has allowed a total of 34 points in its last three games.

Congratulations to Conley and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting. The 1,939 total votes cast are the most since the Athlete of the Week contest started in September 2022.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, as well as vicksburgpost.com.

