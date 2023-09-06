Southern Cultural Heritage Center hosting Basic Cake Decorating with Maryann Artz

Published 10:59 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

Maryann Artz, center, demonstrates the basics of cake decorating. Artz will lead a cake decorating class at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center on March 28. (Photo Submitted)

The Southern Cultural Heritage Center is inviting people to make every celebration sweeter.

Learn how to use cake decorating tips to create beautiful cakes with Maryann Artz, a local cake artist who has been decorating cakes for more than 30 years. Artz will bring her knowledge to help even novice decorators produce amazing results.

Hands-on instruction and all supplies will be provided for an evening of fun. Let’s learn to spread buttercream joy. Class time will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 26. Registration is $70, and the class will be limited to 10 students.

Reservations are required. For more information or to register, please go to Eventbrite.com, call the SCHF office at 601-631-2997, or email info@southernculture.org.

