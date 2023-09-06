Southern Cultural Heritage Center hosting Basic Cake Decorating with Maryann Artz Published 10:59 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The Southern Cultural Heritage Center is inviting people to make every celebration sweeter.

Learn how to use cake decorating tips to create beautiful cakes with Maryann Artz, a local cake artist who has been decorating cakes for more than 30 years. Artz will bring her knowledge to help even novice decorators produce amazing results.

Hands-on instruction and all supplies will be provided for an evening of fun. Let’s learn to spread buttercream joy. Class time will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 26. Registration is $70, and the class will be limited to 10 students.

Reservations are required. For more information or to register, please go to Eventbrite.com, call the SCHF office at 601-631-2997, or email info@southernculture.org.