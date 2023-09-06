Supper on the ‘Sip tickets sold out for 2023 event
Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Supper on the ‘Sip is returning for its fourth year on Sept. 28.
“We are so excited to be able to host one of Vicksburg’s favorite events,” said Alyssa Lick, United Way of West Central Mississippi Director of Marketing and Resource Development. “It’s always fun to hear the office phone ring off the hook, social media posts, and the community getting excited about this event months before the date is even announced.”
Tickets to the event went on sale Tuesday at midnight and yet again sold out within 36 hours.
Email newsletter signup
This year, United Way of West Central Mississippi has been celebrating 70 years of helping the community. Through the years, the organization has helped countless people in the Vicksburg and Warren County communities through education, health, financial stability and support services.
“This truly unforgettable night would not be possible without our incredible committee of volunteers,” said Michele Connelly, Executive Director of United Way of West Central Mississippi. “They represent our community as a whole: no matter what we go through, we will come together to support each other and celebrate what makes our community special.”
Founded in 1953, United Way of West Central Mississippi has spent 70 years fighting for the health, education, financial stability and access to services of every person in Claiborne, Sharkey, Issaquena, Yazoo and Warren counties in Mississippi and a tip of Madison Parish in Louisiana.
Participating Vendors:
- Macarons by AK
- The Bistro at Mulberry
- KFC/Miller’s
- McDonald’s
- Fox’s Pizza Den
- Helen Abraham Catering
- Parish Waterfowl
- Main Street/Duff Green
- Wingo’s
- Southern Sisters’
- Sports Force Parks
- Gumbo Pot
- Blues Le Roux
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- Billy’s Italian
- Hannmade Cakes
- Rusty’s
- Goldies Express
- Merit Health River Region
- Taco Casa
- 10 South
- The Klondyke
- Tommy’s BBQ
- Riverwalk Casino
- Anchuca
- Los Parrilleros Restaurant
Sponsors:
- Mutual Credit Union
- Dr. Paul Pierce, Cardiologist
- Ameristar Vicksburg
- City of Vicksburg
- Elite Performance & Rehab
- International Paper-Vicksburg Mill
- Regions Bank
- Merit Health River Region
- Harcros Chemical
- Waterview Casino and Hotel
- Donna and Paul Ingram
- Magnolia Estates of Vicksburg
- The Ivy Place Florist
- Newbreak Communications
- Lorelei Books
- Ergon
- Bally’s Vicksburg
- The Flower Center