Supper on the ‘Sip tickets sold out for 2023 event Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Supper on the ‘Sip is returning for its fourth year on Sept. 28.

“We are so excited to be able to host one of Vicksburg’s favorite events,” said Alyssa Lick, United Way of West Central Mississippi Director of Marketing and Resource Development. “It’s always fun to hear the office phone ring off the hook, social media posts, and the community getting excited about this event months before the date is even announced.”

Tickets to the event went on sale Tuesday at midnight and yet again sold out within 36 hours.

Email newsletter signup

This year, United Way of West Central Mississippi has been celebrating 70 years of helping the community. Through the years, the organization has helped countless people in the Vicksburg and Warren County communities through education, health, financial stability and support services.

“This truly unforgettable night would not be possible without our incredible committee of volunteers,” said Michele Connelly, Executive Director of United Way of West Central Mississippi. “They represent our community as a whole: no matter what we go through, we will come together to support each other and celebrate what makes our community special.”

Founded in 1953, United Way of West Central Mississippi has spent 70 years fighting for the health, education, financial stability and access to services of every person in Claiborne, Sharkey, Issaquena, Yazoo and Warren counties in Mississippi and a tip of Madison Parish in Louisiana.

Participating Vendors:

Macarons by AK

The Bistro at Mulberry

KFC/Miller’s

McDonald’s

Fox’s Pizza Den

Helen Abraham Catering

Parish Waterfowl

Main Street/Duff Green

Wingo’s

Southern Sisters’

Sports Force Parks

Gumbo Pot

Blues Le Roux

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Billy’s Italian

Hannmade Cakes

Rusty’s

Goldies Express

Merit Health River Region

Taco Casa

10 South

The Klondyke

Tommy’s BBQ

Riverwalk Casino

Anchuca

Los Parrilleros Restaurant

Sponsors:

Mutual Credit Union

Dr. Paul Pierce, Cardiologist

Ameristar Vicksburg

City of Vicksburg

Elite Performance & Rehab

International Paper-Vicksburg Mill

Regions Bank

Merit Health River Region

Harcros Chemical

Waterview Casino and Hotel

Donna and Paul Ingram

Magnolia Estates of Vicksburg

The Ivy Place Florist

Newbreak Communications

Lorelei Books

Ergon

Bally’s Vicksburg

The Flower Center