Two die in Monroe house fire Published 10:23 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Louisiana State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue to investigate a house fire in Monroe that claimed the lives of two men.

Just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 3, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire located in the 20th block of Burton Place. Unfortunately, firefighters located the body of one man in the dining room area of the home and the body of a second man in the back room.

The victims are believed to be a 43-year-old and a 39-year-old, both from Monroe, who were frequent visitors to the home. Following an assessment of the scene, deputies have determined the fire began in a bedroom.

Email newsletter signup

While the investigation is ongoing, at this time, deputies have been unable to rule out the possibility of unsafe smoking practices as a contributing factor to the cause of this fire. When it comes to safe smoking practices, the SFM always advises smoking outdoors and ensuring smoking materials are fully extinguished and discarded in appropriate containers.

In addition, it is highly recommended to keep smoking materials, especially spark-producing objects like lighters, out of the reach of children. Lastly, there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

The SFM wants to stress to all Louisiana residents that smoke alarms have proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency, no matter the type of home.

If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operations Save-A-Life can help.

To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm, visit our website at lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.