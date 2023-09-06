Vicksburg Main Street announces 13th Annual Bricks and Spokes cycling event Published 10:48 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Vicksburg Main Street will host the 13th Annual Bricks and Spokes cycling event, set to take place on Oct. 7 in the heart of downtown Vicksburg.

Bricks and Spokes, known for its diverse route options and scenic charm, promises an unforgettable experience for participants of all skill levels. The event features a range of cycling routes, including 10, 23, 30, 50, and 62-mile options.

Cyclists will have the unique opportunity to cross the iconic Old Mississippi River Bridge, journey through the serene landscapes of Louisiana, traverse the rolling hills of Vicksburg and explore the historic wonders of the Vicksburg National Military Park, all within a single ride.

Email newsletter signup

Bricks and Spokes welcomes riders of all bicycle types, from road bikes and mountain bikes to triathlon bikes and tandems.

The route will include aid stations, offering a delightful selection of snacks to keep participants energized throughout the ride. Following the exhilarating ride, cyclists will be treated to a post-ride spread of food and drinks.

Registration is $55 until Sept. 30 and $70 thereafter. The first 200 pre-registered participants will receive an exclusive event t-shirt and swag bag.

To learn more about this thrilling event and secure your spot, please visit the official registration page at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/77558/13th-annual-bricks-and-spokes or contact the Vicksburg Main Street Program office at 601-634-4527 or email kimh@vicksburg.org for a registration form.

The realization of this fantastic ride is made possible by the generous support of our esteemed sponsors, including the City of Vicksburg, Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, Visit Mississippi, Southern Heritage Air Foundation, Walnut Hills Restaurant, Teller, Hopson & Schrader LLP, Waterview Casino, Edward Jones-Wayne Pratt & Paige Pratt, V105, Riverwalk Casino, Riverhills Bank, Vicksburg Bike Recs and River City Cycling.

In addition to participating, there are also opportunities for volunteering and sponsorship.

Businesses interested in contributing to the unique appeal of this downtown Vicksburg bicycle ride can explore various sponsorship packages tailored to their needs.

To become a part of Bricks and Spoles, contact the Main Street Office for further information.