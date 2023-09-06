Vicksburg man arrested for sale of meth, heroin in Warren County Published 1:18 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

A Vicksburg man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges resulting from a Warren County Sheriff’s Office undercover investigation.

Sheriff Martin Pace said Jeremy Austin, 35, was arrested at approximately 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and charged with the sale of a controlled substance involving the sale of methamphetamine and heroin.

Warren County Justice Court Judge Randy Lewis set Austin’s bond at $50,000. Austin, however, was on probation at the time of his arrest and the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him, preventing him from posting bond.

Email newsletter signup

Sheriff’s Investigator Jeff Merritt led the undercover investigation.

Featured Local Savings