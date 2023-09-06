Vicksburg student named to Southern New Hampshire University President’s List Published 12:10 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Marcus Hargrove of Vicksburg has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s (SNHU) summer 2023 President’s List.

The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 170,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.