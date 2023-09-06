Vicksburg student named to Southern New Hampshire University President’s List

Published 12:10 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

Marcus Hargrove of Vicksburg has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s (SNHU) summer 2023 President’s List.

The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 170,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

