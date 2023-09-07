Hattie Mae Higdon

Published 3:41 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Hattie Mae Higdon, 84, who died Saturday, September 2, at St. Dominic’s Medical Center in Jackson, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Morningstar M.B. Church with the Rev. Larry Clark officiating.

Burial will be in Traveler’s Rest Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 8, at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.

For more information please visit thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or our Facebook page, Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.

