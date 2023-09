James Haywood Jr. Published 3:39 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Memorial services for James Haywood Jr., 68, who died Wednesday, August 30, at his residence, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 8, at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Haywood worked at Home Depot in Michigan and Vicksburg for many years.

