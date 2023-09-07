PCA grabs district win by beating Hillcrest

Published 8:24 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

Porter's Chapel Academy softball player Kendall Smith went 2-for-2 with an inside-the-park home run and five RBIs in a 16-2 victory over Hillcrest Christian on Thursday.

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s softball team finished off Hillcrest Christian by running a couple of laps.

Mia Abdo and Kendall Smith each hit an inside-the-park home run in the third inning as the Lady Eagles crushed Hillcrest 16-2 on Thursday.

Smith also singled in two runs during a 10-run first inning and finished 2-for-2 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Abdo hit an RBI double in the first inning as well, and was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Marley Bufkin singled twice and scored three runs, while Emily Muirhead was 1-for-2 with a single, walk, RBI and two runs scored.

Ali Blackmon and Sophie Masterson scored two runs apiece and combined on a one-hitter from the pitcher’s circle. Blackmon had three strikeouts and Masterson one in three innings pitched.

PCA (7-14, 3-4 MAIS District 4-3A) will be back on the field Monday at 6 p.m. at Sports Force Parks, when it plays Madison-St. Joseph.

More Sports

Volleyball Roundup: Warren Central rolls on the road at Columbus; VHS loses to Ridgeland

Lady Flashes vanquish Victors in softball matinee

Vikings gain valuable experience during non-region schedule

Porter’s Chapel learning how to handle newfound success

Print Article