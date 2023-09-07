PCA grabs district win by beating Hillcrest Published 8:24 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s softball team finished off Hillcrest Christian by running a couple of laps.

Mia Abdo and Kendall Smith each hit an inside-the-park home run in the third inning as the Lady Eagles crushed Hillcrest 16-2 on Thursday.

Smith also singled in two runs during a 10-run first inning and finished 2-for-2 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Abdo hit an RBI double in the first inning as well, and was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Marley Bufkin singled twice and scored three runs, while Emily Muirhead was 1-for-2 with a single, walk, RBI and two runs scored.

Ali Blackmon and Sophie Masterson scored two runs apiece and combined on a one-hitter from the pitcher’s circle. Blackmon had three strikeouts and Masterson one in three innings pitched.

PCA (7-14, 3-4 MAIS District 4-3A) will be back on the field Monday at 6 p.m. at Sports Force Parks, when it plays Madison-St. Joseph.