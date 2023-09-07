Vicksburg resident Bertha Hudson Drake turns 101 Published 5:34 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Bertha Hudson Drake will celebrate her 101st birthday on Sept. 9. She was born in Hollandale on Sept. 9, 1922.

Drake was married to the late Leon Drake and the couple has seven children, six of whom are still living. They also have 50 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Drake was a stay-at-home mother, and she also did private home duty, daughter Lois Coleman said.

Drake likes flowers and enjoyed working in her garden and singing Gospel hymns. Coleman said her mother credited her long life to trusting in the Lord and doing works (Psalms 37:3). A celebration for Drake will be held from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the KC Hall, 310 Fisher Ferry Road, for family members. Friends are welcome to come by for a “walk and wave” from 1:30 until 3 p.m.

