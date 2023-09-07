Volleyball Roundup: Warren Central rolls on the road at Columbus; VHS loses to Ridgeland Published 8:22 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Warren Central’s volleyball team had no trouble at all bouncing back from its first region loss.

Melissa Herrle and Calise Henyard had six kills each, and the Lady Vikes easily defeated Columbus 3-0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-14) on the road on Thursday.

Herrle, Henyard and KK Kelly served four aces apiece. Kelly and Ellie Henderson also had four kills each as the Lady Vikes rebounded from a loss to Ridgeland in their previous match.

Email newsletter signup

Warren Central’s junior varsity also beat Columbus on Thursday, 2-0 (25-14, 25-18). The Lady Vikes served 24 aces as a team, with Alexis Ables and Madison Pant leading the way with four each. Ka’ryn Henderson had four kills.

Warren Central (12-4, 2-1 MHSAA Region 2-6A) will host a round robin tournament Saturday at Warren Central Junior High, beginning at 9 a.m. Pisgah, Pelahatchie and Franklin County will participate in addition to the Lady Vikes.

Warren Central’s next region match is Tuesday at 6 p.m. vs. Vicksburg High. That match will also be played at Warren Junior.

Ridgeland 3, Vicksburg 1

Vicksburg High had an astounding 22 blocks on the defensive end, and rallied to win the third set after losing the first two, but still couldn’t get past Ridgeland and lost 3-1 (25-12, 25-16, 24-26, 25-12).

Makynzie Dunmore had nine blocks and 10 digs to lead the defense. Jordan Graces added five blocks, eight digs and six kills.

Vicksburg (6-3, 1-2 MHSAA Region 2-6A) will play at Warren Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m.