Willie James 'Bill' Williams

Funeral services for Willie James “Bill” Williams are to be held on Saturday, September 9 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 900 First North St. at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Sam Godfrey officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 8 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Willie James Williams passed away on August 23 at the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a sudden illness. He was 77.

He had worked as a school teacher, Vicksburg Police Dept., National Military Park Ranger, and worked as a funeral director/embalmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie James and Gertrude Hicks Williams, and his sister Ann Edwards.

He is survived by his son Bobby Williams of Vicksburg, his sister Lois Jean Williams of Vicksburg, and numerous cousins and other relatives.