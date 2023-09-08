Chester Martin Published 11:32 am Friday, September 8, 2023

Chester was born in Brownsville, TX, on June 17, 1943. He was the firstborn of identical twins to Howard and Lorae Martin.

He went to join his heavenly family on August 27, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers, Victor and Larry.

He was a Research Wildlife Biologist with the Environmental Laboratory at ERDC.

Email newsletter signup

He retired in January 2008 after 37 years. Prior to graduating from Texas A&M with his Master’s degree in Wildlife and fisheries Science, he served 4 years in active service in the U.S. Navy and is a Vietnam Veteran.

Chester was also a freelance artist who worked in a variety of media including pen-and-ink, watercolor and acrylic. His favorite subjects included fish and wildlife, seascapes and rural landscapes.

Chester was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley, his children Jake (Amanda) and Sharon (Leo), and three granddaughters Madison, Caleigh and Jordan. He is also survived by his two sisters-in-law, Christy and Linda.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Murray Whitaker, his nurse Lauren, and all of the members of the cardiac unit at River Region for their care during Chester’s 30-year battle with heart disease.

They enabled him to lead a full and productive life.

We would also like to express our appreciation to our church family and friends for all the love, support and concern shown during his final illness.

Throughout his career, Chester donated drawings and paintings to support conservation programs and charitable organizations.

In lieu of flowers, we would ask that you support organizations that protect the natural habitat for the wildlife that he loved so much (Ocean Conservancy – Wildlife Conservancy) or the American Heart Association.

His Celebration of Life will be September 30 at Hawkins United Methodist Church with visitation at 11 a.m., service at noon and lunch and a gathering of family and friends afterward.