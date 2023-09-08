Ida Mae Evans Published 11:25 am Friday, September 8, 2023

Funeral services for Ida Mae Evans are to be held on Monday, September 11, in the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium at 11 a.m. with Reverend Johnny Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the auditorium prior to the service.

Ida Mae Evans passed away on Tuesday, September 5, following a brief illness. She was 96. She was a homemaker and had attended Belmont Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Prentiss and Mary Turner Coleman Sr., her husband Robert Funches, her 4 sons, R.D. Evans Jr., James Evans Sr., Albert Earl Evans and Leroy Evans; her daughters May Francis Evans, Ludella Mae Shears and Willie Deloris Harper, her brothers Prentiss Coleman Jr., John L. Coleman, Leon T. Handy and Timothy Handy; and her sisters Willena Smith and Lucille Handy Cloud.

She is survived by 2 sons, John L. Evans, and Tommy L. Evans both of Vicksburg, her daughters Mary Carson Thomas, Edna Evans Dixon, and Bobbie Evans Chamberlin all of Vicksburg, a brother Johnny Handy of Chicago, IL, 39 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.