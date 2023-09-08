Old Post Files: Sept. 8, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Friday, September 8, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Julius Luckens was killed in an auto-train wreck in Valley Park. • George E. Turner died. • Lois Magnon and O.G. Thompkins were married.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Abraham Hadad and Helen Coursey were married. • Community Day was observed at Oak Ridge School.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Mrs. W.W. Fincher was a patient at Mercy Hospital. • Otis Lanehart, a former resident, died in Natchez. • The Rev. Robert M. Allen of San Antonio, Texas was named rector of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Mrs. Leslie Forsyth was elected corresponding secretary of the American Legion Auxillary. • James Terry announced his candidacy for alderman in the special election to be held here. • Henry Betts Sr. died.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Services were held for Mrs. Gertrude Owens. • Frank Pajerski returned to Vanderbilt for his senior year. • Dr. and Mrs. Horace Long were visiting relatives in Miami.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Randall Williams received a $500 scholarship at the University of Southern Mississippi. • Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Odom announced the birth of a daughter, Allison Hines. • John Dolan and Paul Tuccio served as resident assistants in the men’s residency halls at the University of Southern Mississippi.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Rita Richell Davis, a graduate of Vicksburg High School, was awarded the annual Extension Homemaker Council award. • Mr. and Mrs. Billy Hambright of Utica announced the birth of a daughter, Nicole Rae.

30 Years Ago: 1993

South Park Elementary got its first sign after being open for 12 years. • Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol Trooper Bob Hulett was injured when his patrol car collided with a car on a rain-slick U.S. 80.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Mike Brown of Vicksburg shook hands with President George W. Bush in Jackson. • Kenny Sims of Porters Chapel Academy returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown in PCA’s victory over Tallulah. • Warren County Jail Chaplin Roger Cresswell raised $3,500 to fund the jail ministry.

10 Years Ago: 2013

$4.2 million was awarded to shore up 1-20 bridge piers. • Warren Central football snapped a six-year skid to Vicksburg.