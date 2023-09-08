Warren County eligible for FEMA assistance following June 14-19 severe storms Published 2:11 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that FEMA approved Mississippi’s request for additional counties to receive public assistance following June tornadoes and severe weather (DR-4727-MS), including Warren County.

Throughout the week of June 14-19, 2023, Mississippi experienced a record-setting 18 tornadoes (19 total for the month of June). With the additional counties announced Friday, a total of 28 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians are now eligible to apply for federal public assistance.

After further assessments, the following 12 counties can apply for public assistance for FEMA Disaster 4727 are: Adams, Amite, Attala, Franklin, Greene, Holmes, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jones, Perry, Warren and Yazoo.

Email newsletter signup

Here’s a complete list of counties approved by FEMA for public assistance: Adams, Amite, Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Greene, Holmes, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lawrence, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Perry, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Warren, Wayne, Yazoo and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

The purpose of the Public Assistance (PA) Grant Program is to support municipalities and counties recovering from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure. This assistance is not for homeowners or business owners.

Visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4727 to learn more and apply for assistance.