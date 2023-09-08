Warren County Land Records: Aug. 28 to Sept. 4

Published 8:00 am Friday, September 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Aug. 28 to Sept. 4.

Warranty Deeds:
*Kathryn Lynn Baker to Zane Flaharty and Chloe Laine Flaharty, Lot 16 and Part of Lot 15, Villanova #1.
*Two River Cats LP to Nancy Katherine Foose Barrett, trustee of John W. Barrett Legacy Trust, Part of Lot 95, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.
*Bernadine Phelps Rice to Angela McGraw Booker, Lot 75, Signal Hill #3 Revised.
*Julie Ann Abney Speights and Margarate Ann Abney BrewerJoh to Tanisha Burks, Lot 8, Glenwood Subdivision.
*Johanna Kimberl to Joseph Lamar Brown, Lot 103 and 104, Sky Farm Subdivision.
*Michael J. Browning and Rhonda H. Browning to James Kerry French and Judy Ann French, Section 04, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.
*Albert Elmore to Jeanette Butler, Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*Jane R. Coomes to Joshua Thomas Heggins, Lot 10, Turner Subdivision.
*Matthew T. Knight and Ryan E. Cowley to Jared Monroe Thames and Margaret Sheehan Thames, Lot 8, Littlewood Subdivision.
*Amy Libbey to Kajal Dhwawn and Vijay Dhwawn, Lot 29, Mill Creek Subdivision.
*Flowerree to Tryon Properties LLC, Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.
*4H Propertuy Investments LLC to Ford InTrevestment Properties LLC, Lot 10, Lake Park Estates #8.
*Riley Elizabeth Frank and Jason Paul Huntington to Vicksburg Housing Management and Development, Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.
*Donna F. Hardy, Chancery Clerk, to Peyton Ray Guider and Stacia Harper Guider, Lot 10, Mill Creek Subdivision.
*Deborah Kim Jones to Hicks Gerald Hosemann and Valda Ann Hosemann, Lot 3, White Oak Subdivision.
*Integrity Mortgage Center LLC to Janu Washington, Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*JKS Investments LLC to Steve Randle and Audrey G. Randle, Lot 166, Openwood Plantation #4.
*Gene M. Russell and Dianne Russell to Marc Lelonek Sr. Part of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.
* Trevor Jay Looney and Krista Beth Looney to Bridget Purvis Satcher, Lot 167-B, Oak Park #3.
*Joshua Marshall and Kaila Marshall to Brandon Lee Stokes and Shelley Lynn Stokes, Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.
*Jory Sam Tantillo to Wyatt Pearson, Section 36, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
*Two River Cats LLC to George Rice and Beverly Rice, Part of Lot 95, Block 16, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.
*Chandra Thompson and Toccara Thompson to Denard Wilson and Erica Taylor-Wilson, Lot 9, Brookwood Place Subdivision.

Deeds of Trust:
*Angela McGraw Booker to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Lot 75, Signal Hill #3 Revised.
*Gerald Briggs to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Joseph Lamar Brown to Cadence Bank, Lot 103 and 104, Sky Farm Subdivision.
*Cori Keyes Clay to Fidelity Bank, Lot 10, Mill Creek Subdivision.
*Geronimo Hardwood Timber LLC to Delta Bank, Part of Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 5 East, Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 5 East, Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East, Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 5 East, Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.
*Melvin Hinson and Panther Lake Hunting Lodge LLC to Delta Bank, Section 2, Township 18 North, Range 4 East, Part of Lot 4 and 5, Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 4 East, Part of Lot 1-3, Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 4 East, Part of N/2.
*Kajal Dhawan and Jijay Dhawan to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Lot 29, Mill Creek Subdivision.
*Laquisa R. Dixon to Riverhills Bank, Lot 9, Leland Pointe Subdivision.
*Zane Flaharty and Chloe Laine Flaharty to Fidelity Bank, Lot 16 and Part of Lot 15, Villanova #1 Subdivision.
*Ford Investment Properties LLC to Southern Investment Funding LLC, Lot 10, Lake Park Estates #8.
*Steve Randle and Audrey G. Randle to GMFS LLC, Lot 166, Openwood Plantation #4.
*James O. Hearn and Lisa B. Hearn to Guaranty Bank, Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.
*Dana D. Hamilton and Thomas Clinton Hamilton to Trustmark National Bank, Parcel 1 and 2, All of Lot C of Resurvey of Lot 4, Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
*Joshua Thomas Heggins to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 4, Lot 5, and Lot 10, Turner Subdivision.
*Mario V. Jones and Antonia D. Jones to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 320, Oak Park #7.
*Johnette Vaughan and Jack Leist to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 4, Glenwood Subdivision.
*Long Lake Hunting Club LLC Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Section 4, Township 14 North, Range 2 East. (Partly in Madison Parish, La.)
*Lee C. Lumpkin Jr. and Latoya G. Lumpkin to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Lots 27 and 28, Amberleaf Subdivision.
*James E. Mullen Jr. and Amanda L. Mullen to Trustmark National Bank, W1/2 of W1/2 of Section 3, and E1/2 of E1/2 of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.
*Erica Taylor-Wilson and Denard Wilson to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 9, Brookwood Place Subdivision.
*Bridget Purvis Satcher to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 167-B, Oak Park #3.
*Jared Monroe Thames and Margaret Sheehan Thames to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 8, Littlewood Subdivision.
*Genoa Williams Jr. to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 14, Glenwood Subdivision.
*Vickey Denise Williams to Trustmark National Bank, Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Marriage Licenses:
*Robert Kyle Atkinson, 40, of Bolton to Sarah Nicole Greene, 36, of Bolton.
*Clifford Lee Pugh, 31, of Vicksburg to Stephanie Dawn Rucker, 41, of Vicksburg.
*Barry Gene Stocks, 70, of Vicksburg, to Cathy Jean Hicks, 68, of Fort Payne, Ala.
*Charles Edward Holmes, 45, of Vicksburg to Quinisha Shanta Sanders, 37, of Tallulah, La.
*Billy Gene Thompson, 53, of Vicksburg to Frances Nichole Allen, 42, of Vicksburg.

More News

Vicksburg resident Bertha Hudson Drake turns 101

Where’s the money, and how much is left? A breakdown of Warren County’s ARPA allocations

Mississippi Democrats name Vicksburg resident as new nominee for secretary of state, to challenge GOP’s Watson

City signs agreement with MDOT for Fisher Ferry bridge funds

Print Article