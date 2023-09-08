Warren County Land Records: Aug. 28 to Sept. 4 Published 8:00 am Friday, September 8, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Aug. 28 to Sept. 4.

Warranty Deeds:

*Kathryn Lynn Baker to Zane Flaharty and Chloe Laine Flaharty, Lot 16 and Part of Lot 15, Villanova #1.

*Two River Cats LP to Nancy Katherine Foose Barrett, trustee of John W. Barrett Legacy Trust, Part of Lot 95, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Bernadine Phelps Rice to Angela McGraw Booker, Lot 75, Signal Hill #3 Revised.

*Julie Ann Abney Speights and Margarate Ann Abney BrewerJoh to Tanisha Burks, Lot 8, Glenwood Subdivision.

*Johanna Kimberl to Joseph Lamar Brown, Lot 103 and 104, Sky Farm Subdivision.

*Michael J. Browning and Rhonda H. Browning to James Kerry French and Judy Ann French, Section 04, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Albert Elmore to Jeanette Butler, Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Jane R. Coomes to Joshua Thomas Heggins, Lot 10, Turner Subdivision.

*Matthew T. Knight and Ryan E. Cowley to Jared Monroe Thames and Margaret Sheehan Thames, Lot 8, Littlewood Subdivision.

*Amy Libbey to Kajal Dhwawn and Vijay Dhwawn, Lot 29, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Flowerree to Tryon Properties LLC, Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*4H Propertuy Investments LLC to Ford InTrevestment Properties LLC, Lot 10, Lake Park Estates #8.

*Riley Elizabeth Frank and Jason Paul Huntington to Vicksburg Housing Management and Development, Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Donna F. Hardy, Chancery Clerk, to Peyton Ray Guider and Stacia Harper Guider, Lot 10, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Deborah Kim Jones to Hicks Gerald Hosemann and Valda Ann Hosemann, Lot 3, White Oak Subdivision.

*Integrity Mortgage Center LLC to Janu Washington, Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*JKS Investments LLC to Steve Randle and Audrey G. Randle, Lot 166, Openwood Plantation #4.

*Gene M. Russell and Dianne Russell to Marc Lelonek Sr. Part of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

* Trevor Jay Looney and Krista Beth Looney to Bridget Purvis Satcher, Lot 167-B, Oak Park #3.

*Joshua Marshall and Kaila Marshall to Brandon Lee Stokes and Shelley Lynn Stokes, Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Jory Sam Tantillo to Wyatt Pearson, Section 36, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Two River Cats LLC to George Rice and Beverly Rice, Part of Lot 95, Block 16, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Chandra Thompson and Toccara Thompson to Denard Wilson and Erica Taylor-Wilson, Lot 9, Brookwood Place Subdivision.

Deeds of Trust:

*Angela McGraw Booker to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Lot 75, Signal Hill #3 Revised.

*Gerald Briggs to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Joseph Lamar Brown to Cadence Bank, Lot 103 and 104, Sky Farm Subdivision.

*Cori Keyes Clay to Fidelity Bank, Lot 10, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Geronimo Hardwood Timber LLC to Delta Bank, Part of Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 5 East, Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 5 East, Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East, Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 5 East, Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Melvin Hinson and Panther Lake Hunting Lodge LLC to Delta Bank, Section 2, Township 18 North, Range 4 East, Part of Lot 4 and 5, Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 4 East, Part of Lot 1-3, Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 4 East, Part of N/2.

*Kajal Dhawan and Jijay Dhawan to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Lot 29, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Laquisa R. Dixon to Riverhills Bank, Lot 9, Leland Pointe Subdivision.

*Zane Flaharty and Chloe Laine Flaharty to Fidelity Bank, Lot 16 and Part of Lot 15, Villanova #1 Subdivision.

*Ford Investment Properties LLC to Southern Investment Funding LLC, Lot 10, Lake Park Estates #8.

*Steve Randle and Audrey G. Randle to GMFS LLC, Lot 166, Openwood Plantation #4.

*James O. Hearn and Lisa B. Hearn to Guaranty Bank, Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Dana D. Hamilton and Thomas Clinton Hamilton to Trustmark National Bank, Parcel 1 and 2, All of Lot C of Resurvey of Lot 4, Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Joshua Thomas Heggins to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 4, Lot 5, and Lot 10, Turner Subdivision.

*Mario V. Jones and Antonia D. Jones to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 320, Oak Park #7.

*Johnette Vaughan and Jack Leist to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 4, Glenwood Subdivision.

*Long Lake Hunting Club LLC Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Section 4, Township 14 North, Range 2 East. (Partly in Madison Parish, La.)

*Lee C. Lumpkin Jr. and Latoya G. Lumpkin to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Lots 27 and 28, Amberleaf Subdivision.

*James E. Mullen Jr. and Amanda L. Mullen to Trustmark National Bank, W1/2 of W1/2 of Section 3, and E1/2 of E1/2 of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Erica Taylor-Wilson and Denard Wilson to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 9, Brookwood Place Subdivision.

*Bridget Purvis Satcher to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 167-B, Oak Park #3.

*Jared Monroe Thames and Margaret Sheehan Thames to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 8, Littlewood Subdivision.

*Genoa Williams Jr. to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 14, Glenwood Subdivision.

*Vickey Denise Williams to Trustmark National Bank, Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Marriage Licenses:

*Robert Kyle Atkinson, 40, of Bolton to Sarah Nicole Greene, 36, of Bolton.

*Clifford Lee Pugh, 31, of Vicksburg to Stephanie Dawn Rucker, 41, of Vicksburg.

*Barry Gene Stocks, 70, of Vicksburg, to Cathy Jean Hicks, 68, of Fort Payne, Ala.

*Charles Edward Holmes, 45, of Vicksburg to Quinisha Shanta Sanders, 37, of Tallulah, La.

*Billy Gene Thompson, 53, of Vicksburg to Frances Nichole Allen, 42, of Vicksburg.