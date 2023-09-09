Lady Flashes sweep district doubleheader from Providence Classical Published 2:31 pm Saturday, September 9, 2023

The St. Aloysius Lady Flashes played two and won two on Saturday.

Kyleigh Cooper allowed one hit and faced two batters over the minimum in seven total innings pitched as St. Al swept a softball doubleheader from Providence Classical 10-0 and 12-0.

Cooper did not walk a batter in either game and finished with 15 strikeouts for the day.

In game one, two batters reached on an error and a hit by pitch, but one was thrown out stealing second base. in game two, Cooper allowed a two-out single in the first inning and then retired the next seven batters before the game ended via mercy rule in the third inning.

Cooper also went 1-for-2 with a triple and a run scored at the plate in game two.

Megan Theriot was 2-for-3 with an RBI triple and two runs scored in the first game, while Presley Brister drove in two runs with a double.

Brister and Theriot both walked twice and scored twice in game two. Mallory Spencer singled and drove in two runs, while Lilli Perniciaro hit a two-run inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the third inning.

Providence Classical’s pitchers issued 11 walks in game two.

St. Al (14-5, 3-2 MAIS District 4-5A) extended its winning streak to four games, with three shutouts in a row. It will go on the road to Natchez on Monday for another district contest against Adams County Christian School, beginning at 6:15 p.m.