Old Post Files: Sept. 9, 1923-2013
Published 8:00 am Saturday, September 9, 2023
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.
100 Years Ago: 1923
Eve O’Connell and C.M. Fuller were married. • Casie Parham recovered from a long illness. • Frances Seay went to A&M College.
90 Years Ago: 1933
Julius Podesta was named game warden for Warren County. • Elizabeth Caroline Bristow died. • Gertrude Ross was ill.
80 Years Ago: 1943
Capt. Ormond Rumins was promoted to major. • Jarvis Watkins underwent surgery at Mercy Hospital. • Henry Collie Jr. was awarded the air medal for meritorious achievement in the Southwest Pacific.
70 Years Ago: 1953
Services were held for John F. Reist. • Mr. and Mrs. Grover Porter of Valley Park announced the birth of a daughter, Peggy Jean. • Caroline Compton was spending several days in Houston, Texas.
60 Years Ago: 1963
Lt. Col. Donald Haden was assigned as Army advisor for units in the Vicksburg area. • Alex Gold left for his freshman year at Cornell University. • Mrs. Marguerite Barland was recuperating from surgery at Vicksburg Hospital.
50 Years Ago: 1973
Mignonne Reynolds of Vicksburg was the 10,000th student to register at Mississippi State University. • Mrs Virginia Sneed Estornelle died. • Airman James A. Davis was assigned to Keesler Air Force Base.
40 Years Ago: 1983
Bob Ritter was cast as Teddy Brewster who pretends to be Teddy Roosevelt in Vicksburg Theater Gulld’s production of “Arsenic and Old Lace.” • Deputy Chief Herman Reddick tested new Vicksburg Police Department applicants. • Kimberly McGreevy was 1.
30 Years Ago: 1993
Tedi Love, president of the Anshe Chesed congregation, blew a ram’s horn to mark the beginning of Rosh Hashana.
20 Years Ago: 2003
Anguilla celebrated the town’s 100th anniversary. • Albert T. Boyd of Hermanville died in a car crash. • D.D. Davidson, Bobby Middleton and Randy Oswalt cut and posted boards on a Habitat for Humanity home on Jefferson Street.
10 Years Ago: 2013
Jack Oliver took a kayak cruise on the Mighty Mississippi River.