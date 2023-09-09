Old Post Files: Sept. 9, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

100 Years Ago: 1923

Eve O’Connell and C.M. Fuller were married. • Casie Parham recovered from a long illness. • Frances Seay went to A&M College.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Julius Podesta was named game warden for Warren County. • Elizabeth Caroline Bristow died. • Gertrude Ross was ill.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Capt. Ormond Rumins was promoted to major. • Jarvis Watkins underwent surgery at Mercy Hospital. • Henry Collie Jr. was awarded the air medal for meritorious achievement in the Southwest Pacific.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Services were held for John F. Reist. • Mr. and Mrs. Grover Porter of Valley Park announced the birth of a daughter, Peggy Jean. • Caroline Compton was spending several days in Houston, Texas.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Lt. Col. Donald Haden was assigned as Army advisor for units in the Vicksburg area. • Alex Gold left for his freshman year at Cornell University. • Mrs. Marguerite Barland was recuperating from surgery at Vicksburg Hospital.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Mignonne Reynolds of Vicksburg was the 10,000th student to register at Mississippi State University. • Mrs Virginia Sneed Estornelle died. • Airman James A. Davis was assigned to Keesler Air Force Base.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Bob Ritter was cast as Teddy Brewster who pretends to be Teddy Roosevelt in Vicksburg Theater Gulld’s production of “Arsenic and Old Lace.” • Deputy Chief Herman Reddick tested new Vicksburg Police Department applicants. • Kimberly McGreevy was 1.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Tedi Love, president of the Anshe Chesed congregation, blew a ram’s horn to mark the beginning of Rosh Hashana.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Anguilla celebrated the town’s 100th anniversary. • Albert T. Boyd of Hermanville died in a car crash. • D.D. Davidson, Bobby Middleton and Randy Oswalt cut and posted boards on a Habitat for Humanity home on Jefferson Street.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Jack Oliver took a kayak cruise on the Mighty Mississippi River.