How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

Published 3:56 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

A weekly recap of the performances by Vicksburg-area college football players.

• South Alabama offensive lineman Reed Buys (Warren Central) earned his first college start at right guard, and helped the Jaguars rush for 248 yards in a 35-17 victory over Southeastern Louisiana.

• Miles College defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) had three total tackles, including one-half tackle for loss, as the Division II school upset FCS member Alabama State 21-17.

• Mississippi College defensive back Jaylin Thompson (Warren Central) had one solo tackle in a 30-17 loss to Midwestern State.

• Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) was 2-for-2 on PAT attempts and had one touchback on two kickoffs in a 27-17 loss to Jackson State.

• Georgia State defensive back Jeremiah Johnson (South Delta) had two tackles, one-half tackle for loss, and two fumble recoveries in a 35-14 win over Connecticut.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had five tital tackles, including 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss, in a 23-20 loss to Southeastern.

