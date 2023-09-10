Lady Vikes cruise to title at home volleyball tournament Published 11:40 am Sunday, September 10, 2023

Warren Central’s volleyball team had itself a day on Saturday.

The Lady Vikes won all three of their matches at their home round robin tournament, beating Pisgah, Pelahatchie and Franklin County without dropping a game.

In their first match, the Lady Vikes defeated Pisgah 2-0 (25-13, 25-22). Arionna Jenkins had six kills and three blocks, Melissa Herrle had four kills, and Hannah Island had three kills and three blocks. Calise Henyard added 14 digs on the defensive end.

For the second match, Warren Central beat Pelahatchie 2-0 (25-12, 25-10). Henyard had five kills, while Herrle had four kills and served four aces.

The final match was a 2-0 (25-11, 25-13) victory over Franklin County. Ellie Henderson had five kills and four aces, while Henyard had six kills and Kennedi McKay had three.

Warren Central will be back on the court Tuesday night, when it plays crosstown rival Vicksburg High in an MHSAA Region 2-6A match. The junior varsity plays at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6:15, both at Warren Central Junior High.