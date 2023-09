OUTLOOK: St. Aloysius High School presents 2023 Homecoming Court

The St. Aloysius High School Homecoming Court will be presented at halftime on Sept. 15, during the Flashes’ 7 p.m. game against Clinton Christian Academy. The Homecoming Queen has been chosen and will be announced during halftime.

A homecoming parade will be held beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14 on Washington Street.

Freshmen maids:

Annslee Averett and Hendrix Eldridge

Sophomore maids:

Olivia Larsen and Briley Lott

Junior maids:

Stella Buckner and Ali Grace Luke

Senior maids:

Nancy Clement, Katelyn Clark, Addison Averett, Blair Farrell, Christian Harris, Laiken Leist, Natalie Hendon, Sarah Beth Johnston, Kennedy May, Sawyer McCain, Linley Miles, Clara Smith, Grace Sams, Campbell McCoy, Maddy McSherry, Cynthia Wheeldon, Grace Windham, Harley Grace Vinzant, Canada Stewart, Lauren Walters and Lilli Perniciaro (not pictured).

