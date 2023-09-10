Volunteer of the week: Cindy Thrana found her niche at Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library Published 8:00 am Sunday, September 10, 2023

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Cindy Thrana. Thrana and her husband, Pierre, moved to Vicksburg from Rhode Island three years ago. They are in the process of refurbishing the Feld House on Cherry Street. Cindy loves antiques, art, architecture, interior design, reading and music, and she has joined a few clubs to get to know her community.

How did you start volunteering at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library?

I started volunteering at WCVPL because I went to the library one day and they were having a photo meet and greet. The manager of the library, Katrina Stokes, asked if I would join the Friends of The Library group because I stated, “I love the Library.” So I did.

How long have you been volunteering at the WCVPL?

I have been volunteering for just over a year.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering at the library?

My favorite memory is the positive feedback I received from creating displays and our great programs.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

I would tell them that volunteering is fun, easy and a great way to meet people.

What are some of your tasks while volunteering?

My tasks include helping set up events and assisting with crafts, such as the Old Court House Flea Market or Reading on the River. I attend one meeting a month where I share my thoughts with the group.

What have you learned from volunteering at WCVPL?

I learned that the WCVPL has a great selection of books and has so much to offer the community in all age groups.

How can someone else volunteer with the library?

Get involved by simply coming to a meeting at the library. We meet on the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Join us. All are welcome.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.