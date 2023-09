Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Sunday, September 10, 2023

Copiah-Lincoln Community College kicker Brandon Gilliam, a Warren Central alum, kicked three field goals — including a 29-yard game-winner with 2:01 left — in a 23-20 win over East Mississippi on Thursday.

Gilliam was also 2-for-2 on PAT attempts, punted once for 38 yards, and had one touchback on six kickoffs.

Co-Lin’s next game is Sept. 14 against Mississippi Delta. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. in Wesson.

Email newsletter signup