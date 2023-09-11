Game Plan Published 10:49 am Monday, September 11, 2023

Greenies Golf Tournament

The third annual Greenies Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. at Clear Creek Golf Course. The event honors Carr Central alumni, and this year’s featured honorees are Linda McHann, Buddy Baker, John Groy Jr., Jimmy Cathey Sr., Tom McKnight and Leon Jacobs.

The entry fee for the four-person scramble is $60 per person, payable in cash only on the day of the tournament. To register, contact John Nelson at 601-618-1762 or jnelson1964@att.net.

Exchange Club Scramble

The Exchange Club of Vicksburg will hold a golf tournament to benefit the Child and Parent Center on Sept. 14 at Clear Creek Golf Course. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m., the tournament 1t 12:30 p.m., and lunch will be served at noon.

The entry fee is $400 per team, and sponsorship packages are also available. Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams, along with closest to the pin and longest drive on select holes.

Call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395 for more information or to register; or call Exchange Club of Vicksburg executive director Avis Marie Phillips at 601-634-0557.

Red Carpet Bowl Golf

Registration is now open for the 7th Annual Red Carpet Bowl Invitational golf tournament at the Vicksburg Country Club.

This year’s tournament is scheduled for Oct. 14-15 and is a three-man scramble/shamble. Players will tee off at noon both days and play a scramble in the first round, and a shamble in the second.

The entry fee is $525 per team and includes lunch each day. The winners will receive a cash payout, based on a full field, and there are addition prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin each day.

For more information or to register, email jb@vicksburgcc.com, or Michael Jones at jone6545@bellsouth.net; or call 601-636-8581.

Michelob Ultra Golf Scramble

The Michelob Ultra Father’s Day Weekend Scramble has been rescheduled for Nov. 4 and 5 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina.

The format for the tournament is a two-man scramble with a shotgun start in the first round; and four-ball with tee time starts in the second.

The entry fee is $140 for Clear Creek pass holders and $160 for non-pass holders, and is payable in cash only. The fee includes a practice round, mulligans, lunch both days, and drinks and snacks on the course. There will be prizes for closest to the pin and to the tournament winners.

The tournament is open to the first 60 teams to register. For more information or to register, call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395.

Commissioners Cup Golf

Clear Creek Golf Course will host the Commissioners Cup tournament on Nov. 3. The four-person scramble will begin at 1 p.m., and will have divisions for men, women, seniors (ages 50-69) and 70-and-above.

The entry fee is $100 per person. Corporate sponsorships are available for $500 or $100. All proceeds from the tournament go toward course improvements at Clear Creek. Call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395 to register.

Over the River Run

The 35th Annual Over the River Run is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, at 8 a.m. at the Old Mississippi River Bridge. The event is a 5-mile run and race walk across the bridge and back, with participants running to Louisiana before returning.

The entry fee is $30 before Sept. 15, and $35 after that date. An after-party with music, refreshments and awards is included in the entry fee.

The Over the River Run is a fundraiser for the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation.

Online registration is available through raceroster.com. For more information, call the SCHF at 601-631-2997 or visit southernculture.org.

Hinds baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will host its 2023 Fall Showcase on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond campus.

The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12 who are considering playing college baseball. Coaches from Hinds and other junior colleges and universities will be in attendance.

The showcase will start at noon and run until completion. Check-in/registration begins at 11 a.m. the morning of the event. The cost of the showcase is $100 per player and no payment will be accepted until the day of the event. However, to speed up the registration process, it is recommended that all players pre-register on Hinds’ baseball website and also download and complete a waiver form.