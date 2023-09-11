Gulf South Conference suspends six players in wake of Delta State-Chowan brawl Published 3:41 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Gulf South Conference suspended six Chowan University football players, including one for the season, following a brawl in Saturday’s game against Delta State.

The conference did not name the players in its statement announcing the penalties. It did say that one of the players has been suspended for the season and barred from the travel squad and stadium for the remainder of the season.

One person not affiliated with the team will also be barred from Chowan’s stadium for the remainder of the season.

A Chowan player, defensive lineman Nikotis Gordon, can be seen on video swinging his helmet several times at a Delta State player.

No Delta State players were suspended.

The GSC said Chowan is also continuing its own investigation and may take other disciplinary measures. Additionally, Chowan will conduct a football game management and security review. The university will submit any findings and new policies to the conference prior to its next home football game on Sept. 23 vs. Benedict College.

The wild brawl ended the game with 4:16 remaining in the fourth quarter, with Delta State leading 42-18. The Statesmen (2-0, 1-0 GSC) were awarded the victory.

The incident started when Delta State’s Tamaj Hoffman broke a 19-yard run down to the Cowhan 20. He went out of bounds on Chowan’s sideline, and some pushing and shoving at the end of the play was being broken up by an official when a Delta State lineman ran over and pushed the Chowan player.

In response, most of Chowan’s team ran over from the bench area and swarmed the DSU lineman. The official was knocked over as well.

During the ensuing melee, Gordon can be seen on video swinging his helmet several times at the Delta State lineman, who was under a pile of bodies.

A few seconds later, Delta State tight end Adam Duncan was pinned against a fence by a separate mob of Chowan players as they continuously threw punches at him. One fan threw a punch at him as well, and another appears to swing or throw a football helmet from behind.

Delta State head coach Todd Cooley posted two videos on X, formerly known as Twitter. On one post, Cooley commented, “So we have helmets coming from the bleachers. Wow. That’s the tweet!”

Cooley, his Chowan counterpart Paul Johnson, nor either university have otherwise issued their own statements or commented on the incident.

Chowan is spending two seasons in the Gulf South Conference as a football-only affiliate member before becoming a full-time member of the Conference Carolinas in 2025. It is scheduled to play Delta State in Cleveland in 2024.

