Larry Walker hopes Vicksburg will walk in his shoes

Published 4:53 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Several pairs of men's shoes and a note from Larry Walker were left on a brick wall in downtown Vicksburg over the weekend. The shoes were intended to be a random act of kindness for people in need. (Photo by Larry Walker, via Facebook)

Vicksburg resident Larry Walker, known by many for his photography work, has seen how doing good deeds can become contagious.

Knowing acts of kindness can start with just one person, Walker decided to put pairs of shoes — tennis shoes he no longer needs — along a brick wall in downtown Vicksburg.

He then posted a picture of the brightly colored sneakers, men’s size 13, on social media.

“When I see something on Facebook about somebody giving somebody else something, it’s like a chain reaction of love,” Walker said. “So that was the biggest reason I (posted the sneakers on Facebook).

Walker said his post was not intended to garner attention for himself, but he hoped it would inspire others to want to give.

The shoes were placed at the corner of Washington and Veto streets between People’s Drugstore and the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library for anyone in need.

Walker said the notion to leave the shoes stemmed from experiences he’s had with some of the men in the area.

“When I am downtown shooting, there is always a group of guys over that way by People’s Drugstore,” he said, who would often ask him for money.

Walker rarely complied with giving cash, but this past week while cleaning out his closet, he said it struck him that he could help in another way.

“It kind of occurred to me I could bless someone else with the shoes,” he said.

And while he wasn’t sure the men would even want the shoes, Walker said, he at least wanted them to know someone cared about them.

“Sometimes we get so overwhelmed with life we don’t even realize how blessed we are,” Walker said. “So, I hope this will snowball into the act of love and that people give back more to the less fortunate. It would be really cool if people caught on and continued doing kind things for people.”

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

