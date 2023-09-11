Larry Walker hopes Vicksburg will walk in his shoes Published 4:53 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Vicksburg resident Larry Walker, known by many for his photography work, has seen how doing good deeds can become contagious.

Knowing acts of kindness can start with just one person, Walker decided to put pairs of shoes — tennis shoes he no longer needs — along a brick wall in downtown Vicksburg.

He then posted a picture of the brightly colored sneakers, men’s size 13, on social media.

“When I see something on Facebook about somebody giving somebody else something, it’s like a chain reaction of love,” Walker said. “So that was the biggest reason I (posted the sneakers on Facebook).

Walker said his post was not intended to garner attention for himself, but he hoped it would inspire others to want to give.

The shoes were placed at the corner of Washington and Veto streets between People’s Drugstore and the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library for anyone in need.

Walker said the notion to leave the shoes stemmed from experiences he’s had with some of the men in the area.

“When I am downtown shooting, there is always a group of guys over that way by People’s Drugstore,” he said, who would often ask him for money.

Walker rarely complied with giving cash, but this past week while cleaning out his closet, he said it struck him that he could help in another way.

“It kind of occurred to me I could bless someone else with the shoes,” he said.

And while he wasn’t sure the men would even want the shoes, Walker said, he at least wanted them to know someone cared about them.

“Sometimes we get so overwhelmed with life we don’t even realize how blessed we are,” Walker said. “So, I hope this will snowball into the act of love and that people give back more to the less fortunate. It would be really cool if people caught on and continued doing kind things for people.”

