Port City Kiwanis Club elects new leadership for 2024 Published 5:23 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

At a recent Port City Kiwanis Club meeting, a new slate of officers was elected for 2024.

The newly elected officers are Greg Linzy, President-Elect; Jimmy Fowler, Secretary; B.B. Evans, Assistant Secretary; Emily Williams, President; Chris Barnett, Vice President and Walter Frazier, Treasurer.

The new officers will be officially installed at a dinner ceremony on Oct. 5 at Hawkins United Methodist Church.

