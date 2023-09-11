Port City Kiwanis Club elects new leadership for 2024

Published 5:23 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

The newly elected Port City Kiwanis officers from left to right are Greg Linzy - President Elect, Jimmy Fowler – Secretary, BB Evans - Assistant Secretary, Emily Williams – President, Chris Barnett -Vice President, and Walter Frazier – Treasurer. (Photo Submitted)

At a recent Port City Kiwanis Club meeting, a new slate of officers was elected for 2024.

The newly elected officers are Greg Linzy, President-Elect; Jimmy Fowler, Secretary; B.B. Evans, Assistant Secretary; Emily Williams, President; Chris Barnett, Vice President and Walter Frazier, Treasurer.

The new officers will be officially installed at a dinner ceremony on Oct. 5 at Hawkins United Methodist Church.

