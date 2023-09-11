September 11 named Patriot Day in Mississippi Published 9:36 am Monday, September 11, 2023

Governor Tate Reeves has signed an executive order proclaiming Sept. 11 as “Patriot Day – A Day of Prayer and Remembrance.”

The order directs the American flag and state flag to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Sept. 11.

Additionally, it calls upon Mississippians to participate in a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. EST to honor the innocent victims who perished as a result of the terrorist attacks.

“On 9/11, terrorists aimed to destroy our nation and strike fear in the hearts of Americans. Instead, from the very ashes of that heartbreak arose an amazing determination of unity and compassion that will never be forgotten,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “We will never forget those who were lost and injured on that day, and we will never forget those who rose in service to our nation in the days and years that followed.”