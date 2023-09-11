Vicksburg Police make Cold Case arrest

Published 3:34 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Cold Case Division of the Vicksburg Police Department, headed up by Investigator Norman Harris, has closed a prolonged homicide investigation.
On Aug. 22, 2018, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Lakehill Drive for a reported home invasion. At the scene, they discovered Jasmine Adams, 25 of Vicksburg, dead from a gunshot wound.

On Sept. 8 of this year, Carlos Harris, 32 of Vicksburg, was charged with Adams’ death. He had been originally charged with murder in this case, but additional information was presented to the Grand Jury where he was ultimately indicted.

