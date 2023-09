Weaver speaks at American Legion Allein Post 3 meeting Published 5:25 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Stacy Weaver was an honored guest and speaker at the Sept. 8 meeting of American Legion Allein Post 3.

She discussed her affiliation with the Boy Scouts in Vicksburg and her recent experience at the National Scout Jamboree in Mount Hope, West Virginia.

Post 3 was proud to financially sponsor one of the Scouts that accompanied Weaver.

Email newsletter signup