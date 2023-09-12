Church of the Holy Trinity sets Evensong service

Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

By John Surratt

The sounds of sacred music will fill the Church of the Holy Trinity on Thursday when Holy Trinity’s Conservatory of the Fine Arts presents an Evensong performance at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

“We’re bringing in some professional singers and the organist from St. Mark’s Cathedral in Shreveport (La.),” said Nicholas Joslin, Holy Trinity minister of music and director of Holy Trinity’s Conservatory of the Arts.

Singers providing their voices during the Evensong include tenors Harlan Mapp, head choir director at Warren Central High School, and Vicksburg native and Hinds Community College student Gavin Standish; basses Eric Johnson and Cody Nelson; sopranos Naomi Naquin and Eleana Reel; and organist Derrick Meador. Joslin will conduct the performance.

Joslin said Evensong is a choral service and one of the old services of the Episcopal Church that dates back approximately 470 years to 1549.

“It is a worship service. Evensong is a very good opportunity to come in and listen to beautiful music and really concentrate on the words being sung,” Joslin said. “The idea is that the choir sings on the congregation’s behalf.

“It’s free and open to the public; whoever would like to attend is welcome.”

