Douglas Robert Arp Published 2:18 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Douglas Robert Arp, 74, died Sunday, September 10.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, September 15, at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave., with services to directly follow. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood Dale Arp and Margarete Arp of California.

Email newsletter signup

He is survived by his children, Dale (Ragan) and Rachel; and four grandchildren; Ellie, Ayden, Kylea and Taryn. He is also survived by his sister, Gail Guin.

He was a member of Port Gibson Baptist Church.

Doug earned his Criminal Justice Degree in 1972 from the University of California and shortly after started his career as a Police Officer with the Port Gibson Police Department. He also worked at the Clarksdale Police Department from 1974 to 1977.

He then came to the Vicksburg Police Department, where he is mainly known for working with the DARE program, and his work with National Night Out where he was Nationally recognized for his work.

He retired from the Vicksburg Police Department, but even after retirement, volunteered with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office took the lead with National Night Out events and was considered their local Historian. Doug was currently a Dispatcher at the Port Gibson Police Department.

Doug was also a fan of history, and a part-time historian, and had been a guide at the Vicksburg National Military Park.

Doug loved researching and honoring police officers.

He is personally responsible for adding the names of six officers who had fallen in the line of duty to the National Fallen Officer Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Memorials can be made to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial at nleomf.org.