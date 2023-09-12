Lady Flashes net soccer shutout against Park Place

Published 9:02 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

St. Aloysius’ soccer team was short-handed again, but this time wound up with the upper hand.

Lilli Perniciaro scored four goals as the Lady Flashes, playing with only 12 players, routed Park Place Christian Academy 6-0 on Monday.

St. Al was missing several players who are also on the softball team and were with that squad for a district game in Natchez. Even head coach Gio Baldizon was absent for personal reasons, leaving the team in the capable hands of assistant Maurice Gilliam.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

“It was tough having one sub, with one injured and the softball players out. We were trying to manage the game and it was hard, but we got it done,” Gilliam said.

Natalie Hendon and Grace Windham had the other goals for St. Al (5-7, 2-2 MAIS Division II Central), which scored three times in the first half and was never seriously threatened. Keeper Sarah Smith, a seventh-grader, had her sixth shutout of the season with eight saves.

“They played together as a team,” Gilliam said. “They started building runs together as a team and we capitalized on it.”

St. Aloysius will return to the pitch on Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m., with a home match against Copiah Academy.

More Sports

VHS alum Knox takes over as school’s softball coach

College football, NFL TV schedule: Sept. 14-18

Softball Roundup: St. Al beats ACCS again; PCA sweeps doubleheader

Gulf South Conference suspends six players in wake of Delta State-Chowan brawl

Print Article