Lady Flashes net soccer shutout against Park Place Published 9:02 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

St. Aloysius’ soccer team was short-handed again, but this time wound up with the upper hand.

Lilli Perniciaro scored four goals as the Lady Flashes, playing with only 12 players, routed Park Place Christian Academy 6-0 on Monday.

St. Al was missing several players who are also on the softball team and were with that squad for a district game in Natchez. Even head coach Gio Baldizon was absent for personal reasons, leaving the team in the capable hands of assistant Maurice Gilliam.

“It was tough having one sub, with one injured and the softball players out. We were trying to manage the game and it was hard, but we got it done,” Gilliam said.

Natalie Hendon and Grace Windham had the other goals for St. Al (5-7, 2-2 MAIS Division II Central), which scored three times in the first half and was never seriously threatened. Keeper Sarah Smith, a seventh-grader, had her sixth shutout of the season with eight saves.

“They played together as a team,” Gilliam said. “They started building runs together as a team and we capitalized on it.”

St. Aloysius will return to the pitch on Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m., with a home match against Copiah Academy.