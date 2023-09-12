Loviza to be honored as 2023 Alumni Fellow at Mississippi State University Published 9:47 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees member, Joe Loviza, will be honored as a 2023 Alumni Fellow on Sept. 29, sponsored by Mississippi State University’s Alumni Association.

As an Alumni Fellow, Loviza will be asked to participate in informal conversations with faculty and students and will be publicly recognized for his achievements and service to the field of education. The program allows faculty, students and others to benefit from the expertise of former students who have excelled in their chosen fields.

The program has been a highlight of the fall for over 25 years. The ceremony will take place the weekend of Sept. 29-30.

Loviza is a longtime supporter of MSU and the College of Education, where he earned three degrees and served as an adjunct faculty member for 12 years. After graduating from Hinds Community College in 1960, Loviza received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from MSU in 1967 and 1971, respectively.

He later earned an Education Specialist degree from MSU in 1976.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Loviza began his career with the Vicksburg Warren school system as director of vocational, technical and adult education.

He was the first employee of the Hinds Community College Vicksburg-Warren campus, where he served 20 years as director and later as dean.

Following his retirement, Loviza served as mayor of Vicksburg from 1993 to 1997.