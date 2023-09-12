Margie Ahner Scott Published 11:37 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Margie Ahner Scott died at age 93 on September 10. She was born on November 9, 1929, in Bovina, Mississippi to Willard and Katherine Barrett Ahner.

Margie was the oldest of five children.

She began attending Sunday school at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Bovina when she was five years old, as did her sister and brothers while they were children.

Margie stayed at St. Alban’s the rest of her life, where she taught Sunday School, served on the Altar Guild, and was always very active as a member of the Episcopal Church Women. In 1951 she married John Berryman Scott Sr. at St. Alban’s. Margie and John had four children, one of whom died in infancy.

They were married for 60 years until his death. Margie worked for Lester and Witcher Abstract Company for several years before her marriage.

She was a medical transcriptionist for 30 years at Vicksburg Hospital and Vicksburg Clinic. She was an avid reader her entire life and borrowed books from the Vicksburg Library for over 85 years.

Margie was still reading library books until a week before her death. She was well known among family and friends as an excellent cook.

She loved to cook and bake bread; many of her recipes were those of her mother’s.

Cookbooks were among her favorite reading materials, and she had an extensive collection. She was quick to volunteer to cook for any occasion. For several many years, she baked tens of dozens of sweet potato dinner rolls for St. Alban’s annual Dinner on the Grounds. They were always a favorite.

Margie was dearly loved by her family and friends and she will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband, their son Randolph Paul Scott, her parents, her brothers Bud Ahner and Butch Ahner, and her sister Anita Ahner Nelson.

She is survived by her children, John and Jane Scott of Collierville, TN, Beth and Terry Guynes of Vicksburg, and Greg and Frances Scott of Thompson Station, TN, eight grandchildren, Laura Scott Hays (Jonathan), Andrew Scott (Lauren), Kate Scott Ritchie (Jeramie), Matthew Guynes (Lauren), Michael Guynes, Danielle Scott Grimes (Steve), Alex Scott, and Sam Scott and ten great-grandsons, Jacob and Reid Hays, Campbell, Eli, and Grayson Ritchie, Hayden, Carter and Lucas Guynes, and George and Beau Grimes. She is also survived by her brother Jim Ahner, her niece Susan Price, who was like a daughter to her, and many other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at St Alban’s Episcopal Church 930 Warrior’s Trail, on Saturday, September 16, at 11 a.m. with visitation before the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Glenwood Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Andrew Scott, Matt Guynes, Michael Guynes, Alex Scott, and Sam Scott and great-grandsons Hayden Guynes, Jacob Hays, and Reid Hays. Honorary pallbearers are her great-grandsons Campbell, Eli, and Grayson Ritchie, Carter and Lucas Guynes, and George and Beau Grimes.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Heritage House Retirement and Nursing Home in Vicksburg for their kindness and professionalism in caring for our mother for the last seven months of her life.

We also thank the ER doctors and nurses at River Region Hospital, the doctors and nurses at St. Dominic Hospital, and the members of PAX Hospice, Kim, Elizabeth, and Felicia for the excellent care our mother received during her recent illness.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Margie’s honor to her beloved church of 89 years, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.