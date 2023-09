Patrick King Price Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Patrick King Price passed away on September 3, at Merit Health River Region. He was 62.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at noon on Saturday, September 16, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, September 16, from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

