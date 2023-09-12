Sissy Victoria Rader Published 9:39 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Funeral services for Sissy Victoria Rader are to be held on Thursday, September 14th graveside in the Cedar Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Johnny Williams officiating.

Sissy Victoria Rader passed away on Thursday, September 7 in her home following a brief illness. She was 46. She was of the Catholic faith.

She was preceded in death by her father Freddie Rader.

She is survived by her daughter Ja’kayla Hawkins of Vicksburg, her mother Lizzie Mae Rader of Vicksburg, her 8 brothers Freddie Rader, Michael Rader, Davy Rader, Patrick Rader, Adams Rader, Joe Rader, Wes Rader and Christopher Rader, all of Vicksburg, her 5 sisters Deborah Watson, Teresa Williams, Lula Rader, Terrie Rader and Carolyn Rader all of Vicksburg, as well as members of the Rader, Ross, Foster, Bailey, Davenport, Clavelle, Watson, Hollins, Johnson, Norman and Slaughter families of Vicksburg